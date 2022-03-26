25 years ago, back in 1997, Mercedes presented at the Geneva Motor Show a compact car that later managed to win over many motorists. It was the Class Athe first car in the compact segment with ESP as standard: an innovation made mandatory by a disastrous moose test which almost jeopardized the survival of the model itself, on which the Stuttgart brand had invested heavily in promotional terms.

The A-Class was born as a show car in 1993, with the Vision A 93. Although the concept was very different from the version then actually chosen by the management, the format was substantially anticipated – which anticipated the arrival of an unprecedented segment for the Stuttgart company. Once unveiled, the A-Class (model series 168) was produced until 2005, with sales exceeding one million units during this period. The current A-Class of the 177 series is already the fourth generation of the compact Star. It is still a revolution for Mercedes today, considering that for many decades its cars belonged exclusively to the luxury segment.

The first versions of the Vision A 93 concept car were developed starting in 1991. At the time, the car measured just 3,350 millimeters in length, on par with a four-seater city car. In 1994, a later Studio A already featured a design close to the production vehicle, with elements such as the beltline rising towards the C-pillar. Length increased 225mm over the Vision A 93 to 3,575mm. In any case, it is not a car with space problems. Thanks to the double floor, the occupants of the A-Class sit relatively high, and the rear seat can be moved or removed. The flat floor of the load compartment, combined with a low loading sill, facilitated the loading and unloading of this A-Class, with a minivan character. A particularly popular option was the unusually large slatted sliding roof. For the first time in a large Mercedes-Benz series, the front fenders were sold in plastic. The vehicle weight was set at just 1,000 kilograms.

After the famous failed moose test, the car also got a BAS automatic brake assist system as standard. In addition, a firmer suspension / shock absorberscomplemented by a lowering of the bodywork and tires of the size 195/50 R 15 instead of the original size 175/65 R 15.

Initially, the two petrol engines of the M 166 series were offered in the A 140 and A 160 models. The engines diesel of the OM 668 series followed as early as 1998. With a fuel consumption of 4.5 and 4.9 liters (NEDC) respectively, the diesel models A 160 CDI and A 170 CDI were particularly efficient at the time. These turbodiesel engines were among the first to have common-rail technology developed by Mercedes-Benz together with Bosch. One was also designed electric version of the Class A with sodium nickel chloride batteries housed in the sandwich floor, but a series production was never planned.