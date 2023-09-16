ICRC: soil poisoning from shells in Ukraine will affect agriculture

“Poisoning” of the soil in Ukraine by unexploded shells will have a detrimental effect on agriculture, said the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Moscow, Boris Michel, reports RIA News.

He pointed out that the use of any weapons leaves a lot of unexploded ordnance, including on agricultural lands.

Michel emphasized that this fact will have a negative impact on farmers and the agricultural sector for a long time if these areas are not cleared of mines.

On September 6, the United States announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $175 million. The Pentagon intends to transfer 120-mm shells for Abrams tanks with a depleted uranium core from American military warehouses to Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Washington’s decision to supply such shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces very bad news. He recalled that their use in Yugoslavia had a negative impact on the background radiation.