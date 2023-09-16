Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 16 September 2023? Below are the complete predictions sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 16 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are determined, you really want to put the past behind you: but try to stay calm and be patient. In the next few hours try to relax: relax.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are lucky: in the next few hours you could also take a risk and attempt an investment. Be careful, however, about excesses: don’t overdo it, you need to recover lost energy. Rest.

Twins

Dear Gemini, try to let yourself go to emotions, to pure and living passion. And to take a step back. Pay attention to your diet: you are greedy and madly love sweets… You cannot exceed…



Cancer

Dear Cancer, try to stay calm and face problems with clarity. You don’t lack energy, but you need freedom and some healthy and well-deserved relaxation.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), you are aware of everything, you know well what you want, but now you have to take care of yourself. Follow your heart!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you have finally found the right balance, but you are tired. How about relaxing a bit? A pleasant and quiet evening will be right for you.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are concrete, serene and in excellent physical shape. Now, therefore, you will be able to overcome your limits. But don’t overdo it!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are kind, luck is on your side and meetings with others will be pleasant. In short, everything will go swimmingly!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you have lost patience, you no longer know how to manage your commitments and you need a moment of relaxation. You need to listen to your body, to take care of yourself.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the day will be beautiful, to be experienced: listen to yourself, to your instincts. And try to think carefully before making an important choice…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), your mood is excellent, you need to focus on what you want to do. But first you will have time to enjoy a relaxing day.

Fish

Dear Pisces, good news is about to arrive: sooner or later satisfaction will knock on your door. Try to slow down the pace and listen to your body.

