The possibility of an accomplice and the control of video surveillance cameras, what is happening in the murder of Giulia Tramontano

All investigations into the crime are underway Julia Tramontano, the young pregnant woman of just 29, who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend and father of her child. Alessandro Impagnatiello after clumsy attempts at misdirection, collapsed and confessed everything.

The Carabinieri of the station Rho and Milan are currently viewing surveillance footage of the entire area, per rebuild exactly what he did.

Also, the purpose of this is just to understand if the boy was alone or if he had gods accomplices in those hours. He says that in reality he acted by doing everything independently.

Alexander Impagnetiello ended the life of his partner and the child she was carrying, on the evening of Saturday 27 May. The woman had a meeting with the man’s lover that afternoon.

In that appointment, unfortunately, he discovered his own parallel life and that relationship carried on for more than a year. Also, the 23-year-old girl offered to help Giulia and to host her in her home.

Those will be the last hours of the pregnant woman’s life. Unfortunately, her boyfriend was in the house wait for herwho had already intended to do everything from web searches he had premeditated the crime.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

Once back, between 19.30 and 20.30 of that day, the man put an end to his partner’s life. He hit her with a kitchen weapon, with about 3 slashes and then he also tried to get rid of the body, first with ethyl alcohol and then with petrol.

Giulia’s family members begin to worry since Sunday morning. In that afternoon the boy goes to the barracks and presents a missing persons report. But it is precisely on this occasion that the Carabinieri begin to have gods suspects on him.

In the end, thanks also to the help of the lover and all the mistakes made, the agents manage to frame him and it is here that he decides to confess. The man told everything on Wednesday evening and brought the police to the place where he was concealed the body of the woman, with the child she was carrying.