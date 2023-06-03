Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10:57



Five children have been injured when they were playing in a bouncy castle that flew off with the minors this Friday in Toledo, as sources from 112 in Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed to Europa Press.

Sescam sources have specified to Europa Press that four of them have been discharged and the fifth is under observation to assess whether they will discharge him this Saturday.

The notice was received at 8:37 p.m. at the Salto del Caballo training camp. The five have been transferred to the University Hospital of Toledo.

Two of them have been seriously injured: a 10-year-old boy, who has been transferred by the UVI, and another 11-year-old, transferred by a life support ambulance. The other three, with minor injuries, were taken by their parents to the Toledo hospital.

In addition to the medical means, the National Police and the Local Police have traveled to the place.