Maybe you have never noticed, but in almost everyone watch ads non-digital, you can almost always see the same time: 10:10, minute up, minute down. Not only in advertising images, but in many stores they are also displayed in that position.

But what is the reason? TikTok user Sarah Griffiths has created a video to illustrate this, showing photos of watches from different brands, all set to 10:10. In the video, he states that the reason for this is because the handles look like a smile.

“Apparently, the reason they do this is because it emulates the shape of a smile to make you feel positive emotions and make you want to buy that watch or at least associate positive emotions with that watch,” says the tiktoker.

In the comments, a user confirms it: “Yes, I worked in a jewelry store and we had to put all clocks on display at ten past ten or at ten to two so that they had the shape of a smile”.

Another reason watches often appear at this time in ads is to show off the brand logo, as some people who watched Sarah Griffiths’ video pointed out. One user stated that the information is “100% true” and added “but also to show the logos.”

Indeed, almost all brands design their logos to be at the top of the watch face, so it makes sense for advertisers to set their watches to an ideal time, such as 10:10, to do not cover the logo.

Luxury watch brand Tufina reveals more details about the advantages of the 10:10 position: “The hands do not overlap, so they are seen completely and clearly and you can admire their design. The arrangement of the hands is symmetrical, which tends to be more pleasing to people than asymmetry, which makes the product more attractive to customers.”

“The manufacturer’s logo, which is normally located in the center of the dial, below the number 12, is not only visiblebut it is very well framed by the hands. Additional elements of the dial (such as date windows or subdials), which are normally located near the 3, 6 or 9, will not be obscured,” they conclude.