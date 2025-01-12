Real Madrid could lift their third title of the season this Sunday if they win the Spanish Super Cup final against Barça. A scenario that few imagined when, just a month ago, the team was going through its worst sporting moment in recent years. This drop in performance also coincided with a controversy: Mina Bonino’s harsh commentspartner of Fede Valverde, on Carlo Ancelotti’s decisions about the Uruguayan, who has now spoken out on the matter.

“Between him and me there was never an argument or a conflict”the midfielder wanted to make it clear, who revealed that he was “quite a surprise” when the match ended—against Milan, in the Champions League—and he began “receiving messages” from those around him “asking about what had happened.” .

In this sense, Valverde stressed that “the coach always wants the best for me and the team”, while his wife, “obviously, also wants the best for me.” That’s why, “I can’t argue who is right and who is wrong.”he pointed out.

“Both parties have defended what they want most. The coach has defended the team and my wife has defended me because I am her partner and the father of her children. I think it’s all understandable, it’s all normal“, highlighted the Uruguayan.

The Real Madrid midfielder has also revealed a meeting with ‘Carletto’ after what happened: “The important thing is that the coach and I have things clear, that we are honest with each other. Days later we had a talk and it was like this, without further ado.. “Neither have I been angry about what my wife thought, nor have I been angry about the coach’s decision.”

Mina Bonino’s comments

After Real Madrid suffered its second European defeat after losing to Milan (1-3) at home, the Argentine journalist exploded through her social networks about Valverde’s position on the field: “Brother, where better Fede plays as a pivot. What are you talking about? When are they going to fucking understand that Fede is not extreme?“.

“He’s playing as a winger. I I never see the forwards being reproached for not going down, but the idiot who is everywhere does.“he added, responding to comments from several followers.





His words also received a response from Carlo Ancelotti, who recalled the success of Real Madrid with Fede Valverde on the wing: “You think about sending him to the bench, of course; but when you have so many injuries and some of them long-term, it is complicated. Valverde is a special case, because he has played as a winger, pivot, interior, winger…”.

“If someone says they don’t like being extreme, I don’t care. With him as a winger we have won two Champions Leagues. He is a fundamental footballer for this team,” concluded the Italian coach.