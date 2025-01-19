This Monday, everyone will be watching Washington DC, where Donald Trump will take possessionfor the second time, as president of the United States. But in the shadows will be the almost forgotten defeat in the November elections: Kamala Harris.

The Democratic candidate, who during the campaign was smiling and energetic, has not raised its head again since its electoral setbackand political analysts emphasize its sadness.

Another detail that has not gone unnoticed is that unlike previous vice presidents, Harris did not invite vice president-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha to a formal meeting at the vice president’s official residence — the US Naval Observatory in DC — breaking with a long-standing courtesy.

The vice president Dick Cheney hosted Joe Biden as Barack Obama’s vice president at the residence in 2008 and Joe Biden, in turn, hosted Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, in 2016.

There has already been communication between Vance’s team and the Navy advisors overseeing the vice president’s residence, but it appears that It has been late and reluctant.

This is influencing Harris’ popularity. A survey of Daily Mail to registered voters published this week shows that he is losing support, and His popularity rating has fallen 16 points percentage points since late December among Democrats. His position among independents and Republicans is around historic lows.

The sudden change in Harris’ mood — from unbridled, if not slightly unhinged, joy during her 2024 presidential campaign to a state of melancholic sadness — was most evident in the President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9.

The tension could almost be cut when Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, entered the National Cathedral to take their places in the front row.

Neither of them made eye contact. with former presidents and first ladies already seated, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, who went without Michelle.

Harris’ decided lack of joy was also evident in the icy glare she cast at Obama, who he was chatting happily with his archenemy Donald Trump. His social media team later cropped Trump from a photo of the occasion that he posted on his X social media account.

In addition to not acknowledging any Democrats at Carter’s funeral, his interactions with first lady Jill Biden have become increasingly awkward. It’s no secret that the two women hate each other. The still first lady has never forgiven Harris for accusing Joe Biden, during a Democratic primary debate in 2019, of opposing federal desegregation policies.

For his part, President Biden continues to dutifully thank Harris for her “historic” vice presidency at public events, but their meetings have been notably devoid of any warm personal exchanges. But behind the scenes, it is said that the situation is even worse.

“The post-election relationship between the Bidens and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in private settings it has been cold at times“sources told Wall Street Journal on January 3rd.

In recent days, Harris has complained to close allies that she is disappointed that Biden has claimed in interviews that could have won the 2024 elections if he hadn’t abandoned the race.

Close sources say Harris expressed “deep sadness” over her loss, and those close to her believe Biden’s dubious claim that she would have won shows the “unilateral loyalty” of their relationship.

#Kamala #Harris #days #Trumps #inauguration #sad #feels #betrayed #Biden