New York City's electrical system experienced a blackout minutes before midnight on Thursday, December 14. After the brief outage, the result of the failure of high-voltage electrical equipment in an electrical substation, the Big Apple's energy has returned to normal operation.

“A preliminary investigation determined that while Con Edison employees were restoring a transmission line at the substation located at 89 John Street, There was an interruption that caused a power surge throughout the city“, declared the New York police, which also indicated that no crime is suspected regarding the short circuit.

“This whole problem was solved in a couple of seconds; “The damage was isolated,” said Matt Ketschke, president of Con Edison in New York, in an interview with several media outlets. “People saw a flash in their light for about a second and then the voltage recovered“said the leader of the energy company that supplies the city.

“It's a pretty rare occurrence,” Ketschke said, adding, “a tenth of a second was the actual time in which the energy fell”. Although the blackout appeared in a flash for many, some New York residents faced loss of power on the subway or were stuck in elevators.

"A failure occurred in a high-voltage transmission line at one of our Brooklyn substations at around 11:55 p.m.," the company posted on X.

Impacts after the New York blackout

After the blackout, Firefighters received emergency calls throughout the city. “We don't have a single address to which we can confine it. “There have been reports and calls in several locations,” a fire department spokesperson said, according to Mirror.

New York subway passengers were forced to wait in stopped convoys for about 20 minutes, after the short circuit. People did not receive any announcement or explanation as to why the delay was due. It was also reported that at Grand Central station the elevators and escalators were out of service due to the power outage.