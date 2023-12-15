The Artificial Intelligence (AI) It has already demonstrated its potential in various areas such as health and education, where it has generated positive results. However, technology specialists have also warned that it may used for unethical purposes and, as an example, the case of some Miami students who used this system to undress their classmates.

It has long been noted that the Artificial Intelligence has the potential to generate fake videos and photos which look highly realistic. The so-called deepfakes have affected big celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson and Gal Gadot, who have been taken to adult videos. But it's not just celebrities who are at risk.

According to what was announced by the School Alliance of Florida Charter Schools, Apparently several students from a school in Miami paid for a application that was intended to show his classmates naked.

Nadia Khan-Roberts shared with Telemundo Miami that the photos of his daughter, a student at Pinecrest Cove Academy High School in Westchester, were altered with Artificial Intelligence, which has generated important emotional consequences for her because it is an image that she will no longer be able to get rid of. “They put their photos in an application that generated a naked body through Artificial Intelligence without his consent,” the mother explained.

It is known that in total there are fifteen victims of this situation, and for now the parents are organizing to take action on the matter, since the young women feel very affected and do not want to attend classes because they consider the situation as abuse. by his colleagues violating his privacy.

What will be the punishment for the students who used AI to undress their classmates in Miami?

Regarding the case, the Florida Charter School Alliance assured that they will not condone this type of behavior and that the students involved will face disciplinary action.

However, according to Nadia Khan-Roberts, the police told her that the students are only going to be suspended for 10 days and then they will return to school, which worries those affected.

The young women fear that the images will continue to circulate.

And they are experiencing emotional tension due to the possibility that the images manipulated with Artificial Intelligence leave school or even become monetized.

The case is still under investigation, but the Miami-Dade Police Department detective in charge of the investigation has not provided further details.