If it weren’t for the extraordinary Liguilla that the Uruguayan Nicolás had: the ‘Tooth’ López in the Clausura 2023 tournament, his continuity with the team of tigers I wouldn’t even be in doubt. Even at the end of the previous tournament it was said that the sacrificed player would be the eleven of the ‘U’, that Igor Lichnovsky had won the game. But something happened along the way, Igor was not registered, ‘Diente’ was and everything was happiness for the Uruguayan.
With the arrival of Ozziel Herrera, the position that Robert Dante Siboldi himself said needed to be strengthened seemed to be covered, and yet, in the last few hours, the rumor began to gain strength that the future of Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López would continue forming part of the feline family, but not of the Tigers, but of the Lion.
Nicolás Larcamón would be extremely interested in taking over the services of the Uruguayan, and it is said that in Tigres they would not only be willing to listen to offers, but they would like the departure of ‘Diente’ for the following reason: Tigres would be looking for a foreign offensive player.
Didn’t Ozziel Herrera fill Robert Dante Siboldi’s eye? Yes, but when he saw it on the pitch, the coach of the Mexican soccer champion team realized that he can also use it through the middle.
What does Sebastián Córdova play out there? And yes… But who doesn’t like a little competition?
In addition, the multifunctionality of Ozziel Herrera would allow Robert Dante Siboldi to try different scenarios within the same game, something that the Uruguayan likes to do and that was essential for Tigres to obtain their eighth league title recently in May.
So, if Ozziel Herrera can play on the inside, who would be the player to fill the position that we all thought the former player of the Guadalajara Highs?
To find out, first ‘Diente’ López must leave the Tigres team. This would be the reason for his unexpected departure from San Nicolás. Would they miss him?
#reason #Diente #López #leave #Tigres
Leave a Reply