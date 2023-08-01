The cabinet has a technically unworkable plan to reopen the gas tap in Groningen in the event of an emergency. Instead of closing the gas sources completely, from a practical point of view, the Cabinet would be better off keeping the fields at the so-called ‘pilot flame’ position. The Dutch Petroleum Company (NAM) comes with that warning on Tuesday in de Volkskrant. A spokesman confirms the position NRC.

Due to the earthquake damage, the cabinet wants to stop gas extraction in Groningen as of 1 October. In the unlikely event that there are problems with alternative gas sources and if there is a cold winter day, the cabinet still wants to be able to fall back on the Groningen gas sources that have already been closed. The fields are now on the pilot light: there is hardly any production, but they can still supply gas. In two months, production will go completely back to zero as far as the cabinet is concerned, unless an emergency arises in the meantime.

If Groningen gas is still needed, the gas extraction locations will return to the pilot light according to the current cabinet plans. The NAM is testing this new working method on Tuesday in Siddeburen, a location that was shut down in April, although the company itself does not agree with the strategy. It would take too long to recover gas from a closed field. The NAM has stated several times in The Hague that the cabinet must make a choice between closing permanently or a pilot light, but “not something in between”, a member of the board said to de Volkskrant.