Russian Ambassador Stepanov summoned to Canadian Foreign Office over LGBT propaganda law

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov was summoned to the Canadian Foreign Office to express concern about a new law banning LGBT propaganda. RIA News with reference to the information of the diplomat himself.

As the ambassador clarified, the Canadian authorities expressed their disagreement with the way the diplomatic mission commented on it in their media resources. “Deputy Minister Sandra McCardel was invited, she expressed the government’s concern about our legislative initiatives to save the younger generation from non-traditional propaganda, which they consider to be contrary to universal human rights,” Stepanov stressed.

The Deputy Minister also expressed concern about the publication of a statement in defense of traditional values ​​in the “media portals of the embassy.”

The fact that the ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry became known on Monday, November 28, but the reasons were not disclosed. Earlier, a post appeared on the Twitter account of the diplomatic mission with the image of a crossed-out rainbow flag. Near it it was signed that the family is a man, a woman and children.

On November 24, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on LGBT propaganda. The project provides for a ban on the dissemination of information about non-traditional sexual relations and propaganda of pedophilia.