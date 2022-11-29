Party president says there is a “collaborative spirit” to negotiate the proposal and maintain social benefits

The president of the MDB, Rossi Whale, said on Monday (28.Nov.2022) that the party should support the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the government to exceed the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises. He said there was aunity” among the deputies and senators of the bench to approve the continuity of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 through the proposal.

🇧🇷In what is main, which is the increase of the Bolsa Família and the assistance to the vulnerable, I believe that there is a unit, at least in the MDB, so that it [a PEC] can advance”, said the deputy in an interview with journalists on his way out of the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government.

Baleia made the statement after meeting the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). 🇧🇷There is a collaborative spirit in the MDB, also because we are sensitive. We understand that the social area was fundamental in the election debate, but it has to be a real priority in the actions of the next government”, he declared.

This Monday, the senator and rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), presented the PEC that allows the future government a license to spend R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling – the rule limits the growth of expenses to inflation.

The intention of the elected government is to seek adjustments and a consensus while the text is processed. Changes must be included by the text writer. One of those quoted is the president of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AC).

🇧🇷I do not believe that we will have difficulty with the MDB’s bench in favor of the PEC, of ​​course, with adjustments, discussions and conversations that will take place”, said Baleia Rossi.

The PEC determines the withdrawal of Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família, from the spending cap rule for 4 years, from 2023 to 2026. According to Marcelo Castro, it would be “reckless” approve the text with the exceptionalization of the program for only 1 year.

🇧🇷This would bring great administrative difficulties for the next government […] The technicians say that the PEC must be approved for at least 2 years so that the government can have peace of mind to govern next year”, said the Budget rapporteur.

Baleia Rossi denied having spoken with Lula about the possible participation of the MDB in the new government or in the support base in Congress. Marcelo Castro said, however, that there was a “declaration of intent and goodwill” between the 2 parties, although they did not discuss details of formal support for the government.

“There was a declaration of intentions by the PT and the MDB to march together in the government, like the vast majority of the party, [nós] we’ve been together in the campaign. So, it is a natural, normal process for the MDB to be with the next government helping, collaborating with public policies”, declared.

In the meeting between MDB and Lula, also participated Isnaldo Bulhõesleader of the party in the Chamber, and the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho🇧🇷 On the PT side, the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmannthe senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), and the former minister Fernando Haddadquoted to take over the Ministry of Finance.

For Bulhões, the discussion of the PEC in the Senate will be “intense” and time is short. 🇧🇷All senators and congressmen can agree or disagree [da PEC] right now. It is an initial text, to be built“, said.

See the path of the PEC in Congress: