Sunday, January 30, 2022
The reaction of Colombian fans to congratulate those of Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
Colombia vs Peru: Match Analysismatch analysis

Peru National Team

The National Team led by Ricardo Gareca obtained a key victory to fight for a place in Qatar 2022.

After 20 years, the Peru National Team again won a knockout match in Colombia. Since 2001, when they beat Francisco Maturana’s team 0-1 in Bogotá, they haven’t taken all three points.

See also  “Artificial Intelligence” shocked the African fans by nominating the “Cannes” champion

The result left the squad he leads Ricardo Gareca in the direct qualifying zone for the World Cup, with 20 points, one above Uruguay, which today would go to the playoffs, and three ahead of Reinaldo Rueda’s.

(Also read: The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)

The reaction of the Colombians after the defeat

The Colombian fans, despite being hurt by the defeat, applauded the visitors once the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela whistled the end of the match.

The Peruvian players appreciated the gesture of the local fans as they celebrated their victory.

(In other news: Ospina, asleep, and the memes of Colombia’s painful defeat against Peru)

A good number of Peruvian fans were also at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. They made a lot of noise and left happy with the victory.

See also  Colombia team began work in Barranquilla

SPORTS

