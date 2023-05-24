The rain cut short Millonarios in one of his best international matches in recent years, in which he passed over Peñarol and it made him look very bad. Then came the discount goal and the suspension of the match due to the terrible state of the grass at El Campín.

Millionaires had one of his best first times in the Gamero era. He managed the game at will, demanded his rival and above all, made him forget that Gamero had six casualties to make up his payroll, five due to physical problems (Daniel Cataño, Juan Carlos Pereira, Larry Vásquez, Jáder Valencia, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Jáder Valencia) and one more, Óscar Cortés, for his participation in the U-20 World Cup.

Beckham Castro and Luis Andrés Paredes, two more products from the minor divisions of Millos, responded very well to Gamero’s confidence. The first, skilled and participatory. The second, with power and, this time, a lot of collective sense.

With a formula that he had already applied on Saturday in Medellín, an aerial ball from a corner kick, Millonarios went ahead after 9 minutes: Beckham picked up the ball and Jorge Arias headed in to score 1-0.

Peñarol, who also had casualties, did not react and Millonarios not only aimed to score the second, but one or another goal. The 2-0 came after 23 minutes, with some luck: after a great overflow from Elvis Perlaza, Paredes tried to finish off with a cue. The ball bounced off a rival and returned to Paredes, who threw it into the six-yard box and found Hernán Menosse’s leg, who put it into his goal.

Six minutes later, Mackalister Silva and Leonardo Castro put together a wall and reached the edge of the Peñarol box. When two Uruguayan defenders blocked the way for Castro, Paredes went to fight for the ball and was facing the goal, ready to make it 3-0.

After that goal, the downpour grew stronger and the beginning of the second half turned into a race against the puddles. And the court was the main enemy for the Millionaires type of game.

Peñarol felt much more comfortable and found the chance to discount thanks to a penalty, due to a foul by Andrés Llinás on Bruno Betancor. Matías Arezo beat Álvaro Montero and scored 3-1, in the 49th minute.

