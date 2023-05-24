Last Monday, May 22, one of the conductors of Image TelevisionJoanna Vega-Biestro revealed that it was threatened and also intimidated by the famous Mexican soap opera actor, Arath of the Tower.

All this happened during a children’s partywhere the protagonist of ‘A lucky family‘, he came to do a cruel comment Joanna as claim for the statement she made last February about her artistic career.

Daniel Bisogno, from the evening program of Aztec TV‘windowing‘, where he launched strong comments to his two colleagues.

It was during the most recent broadcast of ‘windowing‘ that Daniel Bisogno expressed that both the actor and the presenter of ‘the sun rises‘ They are guilty of how things happened.

“Arath was rightly upset, a bit, because we can all make mistakes, but he has a successful, very successful career.”

Likewise, the journalist added “So logically, at some point it was going to be claimed because my Arath is also of a difficult character, it must be said and look, I love and appreciate it, but has a very complicated character, but also the other one, the Joanna. Everyone has attacked Arath.”

But that was not all, but Bisogno remarked that the two celebrities were to blame of the scandal they face, explaining that she was wrong for not having measured her words when expressing her opinion and he for not knowing how to control himself at a children’s event, since he considers his behavior inappropriate in said place.

“I think that in this case each one is partly to blame, Joanna for saying those things without thinking about them and Arath for claiming at the wrong time, claimed him at a children’s party where there were children. Then he arrives and complains to Joanna, we do not know the tone, Joanna says that it was threatening, Arath that it was not like that, ”he said.

“I think my Joanana has to understand that suddenly those of us who dedicate ourselves to this, at some point are going to demand something from us and we have to face it.”

It should be noted that the other drivers of the evening also supported Daniel, indicating that there should be a “balance”, since it is the work of both.

However, everything did not stop there, but Daniel Bisogno assured that Arath de la Torre has his full support over Joanna Vega-Biestro’s incorrect comment.

“Sure, but it doesn’t stop bothering you if they say something that is not like that for him and that it is the modus vivendi and the support of his children.”

“I think they had reason to get angry, but not to complain in that way and in that place, I think it was an inappropriate place, Joana was also partly right, but my arath also has to control my anger a little.”

