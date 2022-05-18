From the Rai case in the Lino Banfi style to Putin’s rubles: the analysis

Not even in the pecoreccio world of unglued comedy seventies we would have imagined reading what is brought back to us from the precious rooms of the state TVbetween smiles, winks, elbow strokes and gastrointestinal problems.

We are beyond Linen Banfi, Alvaro Vitali, Bombolo And Enzo Cannavale: a journalist denounces the chemical attack of a colleague to its daily activity and transforms this constant meteoric activity into harassment not inferior to those that have always been talked about, on the tables, on the sofas and in the bathrooms of the immense Moloch which is stationed between via Teulada, Saxa Rubra and a thousand other addresses.

But that this horrible – but natural – human activity could become a subject of debate denotes the wholly Italian need to continue to regret those little films from the seventies who have forged the character of a people who still recognize themselves in those faces and unfortunately in those cacophonous sounds. If it weren’t for our usual damned upbringing for the show we won’t dwell on it, as well as the topic gas it is much more serious and central in the broken discussion worse than a gigantic one flatulence of these months.

Between rubles to be converted and dangerous interceptions even in this serious complaint, which even reveals slippery and very dangerous worlds, everything becomes a jokebecause the joke of the usual comedians blown up by a reality that dominates them, dominates, permeates public opinion, and contaminates the last remnants of decency of this village.

We are always unique, especially in squalor before in the construction of Lamborghini, that room represents the widespread human condition in this country where nothing is credible precisely because everything is so true that we have no reason not to believe it.

The public service ranges between excellence, connivance, conveniences and divisions, as in the good crypto-Christian Democratic times, and every now and then the outburst of the poor woman on duty is part of the compensatory game that the system gives itself, just like theEnia giant of the state and the state itself, which does not have to answer to anyone because like the bullied by the TG!, “This is the way the world goes”, in this small part of the planet.

There is nothing serious in all this, because the surrealism (high-level and low-level) is not a commodity of modern art, poor man From therebut is firmly rooted in the beautiful and damask rooms of any form of power that now only has to repeat the motto that not even Pasolini he could have invented: “I was not there and if I was there I slept”.

Reclaim, in both directions, it will not change the aireverything in this country depends, as the ancients said because everything is part of a bigger game where no one is able, even marginally, to make sense, let alone explain.

The warm up it is therefore insured and we managed in the double pirouette (we are the greatest dancers in world politics) to be servants / associates of the USA And complacent with Russia, naturally by sending military aid to Ukraine, despite the Parliament and the Constitution preventing it.

Therefore it is better to divert attention to other forms of harassment, also because behind the most stupid of events there is naturally something hidden that we can only subtly glimpse, but it is like looking for the truth in a talk by Mario Giordano.

We are masters of chiaroscurowe are masters of dissimulation, we know perfectly well that the level of endurance is unique and it will not be enough to open a window to let in clean air, indoor and outdoor environmental pollution will give us no respite. For eternity.

