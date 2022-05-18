The first semester of the season everything seemed lost for Erick Gutiérrez. The Mexican, victim of his constant injuries, could not add minutes within PSV, even the serious option of returning to Liga MX where Cruz Azul was waiting for him with open arms was on the table. However, at the slightest opportunity that the Mexican received to be a starter, his reality changed.
The national team not only earned ownership based on his work, but also became an untouchable piece in PSV’s eleven and his presence made a difference for the Dutch team. This sports growth has caused some teams in Europe to be interested in the one formed in Pachuca, as he himself confirms.
“I’m very happy here. Now I’m playing. I fought for this for years. I don’t know what will happen in the future. There are interested teams, but my head is on PSV.”
– Erick Gutierrez
Although Erick points out that he is fully committed to the farm project, the reality is that it will be necessary to start from scratch because the club will have a new coach in the figure of Van Nistelrooy and that implies earning the place again, which could influence his future .
