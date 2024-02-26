Deportivo Pereira and Junior de Barranquilla They starred in the great game on date 9 of the Colombian League, a game that ended in the middle of enormous controversy. The referee Andrés Rojas, After reviewing the play in the VAR, it declared a goal of Steven Rodriguez in the 90+6 minute that meant the tie for the Colombian champion.

The goal was decisive, it allowed the Junior from Barranquilla tie the game (3-3), in the 90+6 minute and rescue a point to avoid a crisis of results; He was coming off three consecutive defeats in the League.

However, the play that was born from a shot from outside the area brings controversy and controversy. Carlos Bacca, who was ahead and in the goalkeeper's sight Salvador Ichazo, he crouched down to let the ball pass. The goalkeeper rebounded and Rodriguez He ended up putting the ball in the goal.

The central judge Andres Rojas He was called by the VAR to review the play on the side screen. After several minutes, determining if Bacca had influence on the play, validated the goal of the Junior from Barranquilla, generating several complaints from the players of the Deportivo Pereira and unleashing a new arbitration controversy in the Colombian Professional Football (FPC).

But Andrés Rojas himself told his version of the play and his explanation was leaked on the program The League of the League, by Tito Puccetti. The communicator said that the central judge responded to a colleague why he validated the goal.

'The distance at which Carlos Bacca, the center collector and the goalkeeper, was, did not influence the goalkeeper's vision at all.

“A journalist asked Rojas (Andrés) via WhatsApp and he said: 'The distance at which Carlos Bacca, the center collector and the goalkeeper, was, did not influence the goalkeeper's vision at all. The goalkeeper clearly saw the entire trajectory of the ball and the distance between Bacca and the goalkeeper gave him every possibility to react,'” Puccetti said about the words that came to him from the referee via chat.

“That was the interpretation and surely if the VAR audios come out, you will hear this from Andrés Rojas,” added the journalist.

These are not difficult days for Rojas, he comes from another referee controversy in the first leg of the final of the South American Cup Winners' Cup between Quito and Fluminense League after not conceding a penalty to the Brazilian team and validating a goal supposedly offside with which the Ecuadorians won 1-0.

Andrés Rojas, Colombian referee, surrounded by Atlético Mineiro players. Photo: Marcelo Endelli. Efe

Carlos Darwin Quintero's discontent

Carlos Darwin Quintero, author of two goals and great figure of the match for the Pereira, He did not hide his indignation with what Rojas and the VAR, led by Keiner Jiménez and Javier Patiño, did.

“Everyone already saw what happened, when you do such a good job and they damage it in that way… We already had the three points in the bag,” Quintero declared to WinSports. “As I told the referee, sometimes they whistle, sometimes they don't. They have disallowed several goals like that and they give that one. The truth is, I am outraged,” he added.

Quintero not only complained about the third goal, but also about the one scored by Didier Moreno, in which he claims that there was a previous handball. “You are left angry, they take away three points that you already had in your pocket. I have had goals disallowed for handball, here there was a handball and they scored the goal,” he declared.

Carlos Darwin Quintero and Andrés Rojas Photo: @deporpereira and Archive EL TIEMPO

The Pereira figure also revealed the conversation he had about the last goal of the game with Andrés Rojas. “The referee tells me that the goalkeeper could have done more. He has the tool to correct and he doesn't do it. If the rival team turns you around in a good way, you are calm, but when this happens, you are outraged,” Quintero concluded.

