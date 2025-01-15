The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, presents a new model of police response to gender violence
The updated version of VioGén interconnects up to 12 databases from different institutions
He new model of police response to improve the protection of women victims of sexist violence, presented this Wednesday by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and of Equality, Ana Redondo, contemplates the disappearance of the ‘not appreciated’ risk level. That is to say, …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#police #reports #sexist #violence #considered #risky
Leave a Reply