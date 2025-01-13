New year, new life. Or so they say. Well then, Mercadona has strictly complied with it in 2025. What’s more, it is implementing a completely renewed model in its fishmongers that, almost certainly, will mark a turning point in the sector Spanish supermarkets.

The objective of this measure? It is clear: as the Valencian chain communicated several days ago on social networks (more specifically in ‘x‘, formerly known as Twitter), encourage the consumption of all fish, offering it clean and prepared.

In depth

Started last year as a pilot project, This plan has been progressively extended until it becomes a reality. In fact, it could become an evolution similar to that experienced in delicatessen, where the store cut of a select product is preserved (ham), but we are betting on the presentation in trays for the rest of the products.

In particular, the modification consists in betting on the sale of fish in trays, located in refrigerated shelves, so that it is much more convenient and faster to purchase this product. Without a doubt, this has generated diversity of opinions among consumerswith a multitude of opinions in favor, but also against.

Good morning. ? Indeed, in some stores we are making a change in the Fish Market section. ? This is a new sales model whose objective is to encourage the consumption of fish, offering it clean and already prepared. (1/2) — Mercadona (@Mercadona) January 12, 2025

To take into account

Regarding the sale of fish in traysMercadona has forcefully mentioned in its Web page When is it possible to freeze it and when not?. “As long as it is not indicated that the fish is thawed, it can be frozen (the product has not been previously frozen, unless indicated on the label),” they reflect.

When freezing the fish, they advise removing it from the tray “and wrap on film paper or with specific material for it, such as freezer bags or containers intended for this purpose“. Something that, as was very predictable, many people were unaware of.