A 18 year old dalit young man has been raped in Indiaby 64 men for five years. Of the people linked to the case, only 28 have been arrested so far, with a neighbor being the first to sexually assault her and take explicit photographs of her.

The accused are between 17 and 47 years old and, according to local media reports and the ‘BBC’, Among those involved would be neighbors, coaches and friends of the woman’s father. This would be an athlete and the sporting events would have facilitated the attacks.

The victim is dalitthat is, belongs to the lowest social stratum of the Indian caste system; They are very discriminated people. The Police have indicated that the young woman was gang raped at least three times from the time she was 13 years old until she is now 18.

A neighbor was the first to rape her and taking explicit sexual photos of her when she was 13 years old. When the girl turned 16, he pleased her again, recorded it on video and shared it with other people who joined in this abuse continuously for five years.









Apparently, The family was unaware of the attacks. The young woman reported when a Government prevention team that fights against this type of cases visited her home and gave her support.