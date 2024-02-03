I have written in several articles and studies about the persistence of political and social divisions in the United States of America, where these divisions appear between the right and the left. It is manifested in the conflict between the “Democratic” and “Republican” parties, and these divisions may have a negative impact on the credibility of the United States in the international arena, and may constitute a threat to national unity. Although some readers may see this idea as exaggerated and far-fetched, the recent accelerating events related to the crisis on the southern border of America highlight the presence of indicators that support this possibility. The crisis on the southern border of America is witnessing an escalation, as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, takes », a firm stance against the negligence of the federal government.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 2.4 million border encounters and apprehensions of 169 individuals on the terrorist watch list in fiscal year 2023, raising the matter to the level of a national security threat. The state of Texas, supported by the federal court decision, criticizes the Biden administration for its failure to implement immigration laws. In the context of the escalation of the crisis, the Supreme Court approved an amendment allowing the government to modify the barbed wire at the border in cases of medical emergencies.
In order to resolve the dispute, the court issued an order, by a vote of 5-4, vacating the injunction during the appeal period, without deciding against the merits of the arguments raised by Texas officials. The worsening crisis also highlights the need for the government to adopt legislation passed with the approval of the House of Representatives, but stalled in the Senate, which restricts the rights of asylum seekers and imposes the use of an electronic verification system on employers to ensure the integrity of the legal procedures of their employees. Because the court did not decide against the Texas officials' arguments, the Federal Border Patrol removed the barbed wire that Texas officials had installed at the border.
On the other hand, the state's governor, Greg Abbott, rejected this ruling and ordered the Texas National Guard to continue protecting the state's borders. The Biden administration considered the measures unsafe, and as events accelerated, on January 25, 25 Republican states announced their support for the Texas governor and their right to defend themselves. Many pro-Texas states say “many in Washington are calling for billions of dollars to be sent to Ukraine and Israel to secure their borders from those who seek to do them harm.” “Ironically, many of them oppose similarly dramatic measures to secure our borders from those who would like to do the same here at home.”
Therefore, providing solutions to these crises lies in following compromise policies between “Democrats” and “Republicans,” especially with regard to immigration and other issues. It is also necessary to avoid promoting what is known as the leftist “woke” ideology, which the vast majority considers a source of disgust, as its adoption may necessarily lead to the rise of extremism on the other side, which threatens disintegration in the long term.
*A Saudi researcher in political media
