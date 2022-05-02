Two years later, the Caravaca de la Cruz Wine Horse races return to the Castillo slope. You can follow the retransmission of this celebration, unique in the world and which has also managed to be named Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, at laverdad.es

Caravaca de la Cruz is the scene of some unique celebrations in the world from May 1 to 5, and they include the tradition of the Wine Horses, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. The Festivals in Honor of the Santísima and Vera Cruz are also, as a whole, of International Tourist Interest.

The Moors, Christians and Horses of Wine festivities, in honor of the Santísima and Vera Cruz, recall a tradition that finds its roots in the Middle Ages, when the town was a border land with the Nasrid Kingdom of Granada. More than 150,000 people come every year to the northwest of the Region of Murcia to witness unusual celebrations full of passion.

Since December 2020 and after a long process of work, effort, dedication and dedication by different organizations, including the Bando de los Caballos del Vino, the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council and the Ministry of Culture, which have had the collaboration and commitment of an entire people, UNESCO decided that the only candidacy presented by the Kingdom of Spain, the Wine Horses, be declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with the support of the 22 member countries of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Since then, the celebration has not been held due to the health situation caused by Covid-19. This 2022 is the first year in which the horses climb the slope of the castle surrounded by crowds of locals and visitors, as they have always done, with the relevant condition that the fact of being a World Heritage Site grants them.