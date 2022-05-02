Annalena Baerbock of Foreign Affairs said dependence on Russian oil had dropped by 23% since the start of the war.

With the EU (European Union) bent on banning the import of Russian oil, Germany has decided that it will support the embargo. The information was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, during an interview with the ARD broadcaster on Sunday (May 1, 2022).

“New oil supply contracts that drastically reduced Germany’s dependence on Russian oil meant that the country was ready to resist such an embargo”he said.

Before the conflict in Ukraine, 35% of the country’s oil imports came from Russia. That number dropped to 12%.

Last week, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Japan that “it is a challenge that many European countries, including Germany, depend on importing fossil fuels from Russia”. He had already reinforced that the German government intends to end Russian coal and oil imports this year, and that “the same will happen with gas, although this process takes longer”.

This Monday (May 2, 2022), EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the ban on Russian oil in the bloc’s countries. The EU is preparing a 6th round of sanctions against Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on since 24 February. The new package is expected to have embargoes on Russian oil and sanctions against Russian and Belarusian banks, individuals and companies.

According to diplomats, some European countries are already committing to an embargo on Russian oil before the end of the year, while other countries further south are worried about the economic impact.

The bloc’s economic commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said last week that the EU plans to completely end dependence on Russian oil and gas by 2027. Russia is currently the world’s biggest oil exporter and the biggest gas exporter to Europe. Oil and gas exports accounted for nearly half of the country’s total goods in 2021.

In the last round of sanctions at the beginning of the month, the bloc defined the end of Russian coal imports and was already considering including embargoes on oil. To Europe, Russia exports 45% of its natural gas, 45% of its coal and 25% of its oil. Even dependent on resources, the countries that make up the bloc are committed to reducing their energy dependence on Russia.

An eventual embargo on Russian oil would affect EU member countries differently. Bulgaria, for example, is almost entirely dependent on commodity of the Russians. If confirmed, the measure should also promote a rise in gas and oil prices.