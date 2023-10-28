Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Al Wasl fans came out cheering for the team, on the way from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium in Hatta Club to Zabeel, after it regained the tone of victories, after drawing in the last two matches against Khor Fakkan and Ajman, and losing 4 points that would have been enough to put it at the “top of the standings”, but winning five over Hatta At the opening of the “sixth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, there was a state of satisfaction among the fans, especially since the result was accompanied by a distinguished level.

The result is the highest for the team this season, and it is also the largest against “The Hurricane” in the history of the two teams’ confrontations, as they met 7 times, and the “Emperor” tipped the balance in 6 matches, against a single draw, and Al-Wasl had previously won in a “quadruple”, but this time The first in which he recorded the “quintet”.

“Sons of Zabeel” also achieved other gains, most notably entering strongly in the lead and remaining in the “top box.” Fabio Lima also scored two goals, raising his tally to 4 goals, and at the same time Jimenez scored the first two goals of the season after “fasting” in the first. 5 matches, while Siaka remains the “trump card” in the team, not only because he scored a goal, but also because he is the “dynamo” in the midfield, and the leader of maneuvers in front of the opponents’ defense, in addition to the great harmony and understanding between him and Lima, while Harris was absent from the team. Scoring goals, although he was the team’s top scorer with 4 goals, he set up a goal for Jimenez.

Al-Wasl’s Serbian coach, Milos, succeeded in imposing his style on the field, and the team was not affected by the absence of Sofiane Bouftini and Ali Saleh, in addition to that he fielded 3 players at once in the second half, who contributed to adjusting the result. Perhaps what Milos is thinking about is the upcoming summit match against… Al Ain is in the “seventh round”, which is what he talked about in the press conference after the match, that the victory is a morale before facing a big team in the next round.

As for the hosts, the situation did not change between Serbian Zeljko Markov, the former coach of “Hurricane,” who left after losing in 3 matches, and Italian Fabio Viviani, the current coach, who also lost in 3 matches. The difference is that the goal percentage increased significantly, and the team did not lose by five before. Facing Al-Wasl, the biggest loss was by two goals, and conceded 10 goals in the last 3 matches, and the “zero” continued to haunt the team in all matches.