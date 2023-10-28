Martin, a Sprint comeback

Even on Saturday in Thailand, Jorge Martin he proved to be the fastest driver on the track in this period, managing to sign both the pole position and the success in the 13 laps of the Sprint. In the afternoon of Buriram, the Spanish he started in the lead and remained in first position throughout the entire race, without ever being attacked by his rivals and triumphing without any particular worries of mind.

Martin managed to break away from his pursuers Brad Binder and Luca Marini, bringing his lead up to 1″9, before managing at the end and crossing the finish line with nine tenths of a second over his South African rival KTM.

For Martin it was the seventh success in the Sprints, the fifth in a row: a result that projects him to -18 from world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia, struggling with a difficult race that saw him finish in seventh place. The Spaniard from the Prima Pramac team hopes to repeat himself also in the long race on Sunday, taking advantage of the start from pole position.

Martin’s words to Sky

“Today in general was a good day with the track record in Qualifying. Winning in the afternoon wasn’t easy, I struggled mid-race with rear grip, but I expected that. I think I made the worst start of the season, and I took a risk when braking. Luca was calm at the first corner, but if he had tried to stay in front there would probably have been a contact. I was aggressive, I wanted first position because I know that in the first two laps I make the difference and it was important to be first. Today it was much more difficult to win. You use the tire a lot in the Sprint to understand it for Sunday. I saved a little at the start of the race – not much -, but I reached the limit at the end. The problem is that here, with the hard casings, on the straight you start to spin and it’s complicated, because you have to put the bike upright. We’ll see tomorrow if we can make a step with the power, but it will be difficult to race with the Medium for me tomorrow. At the start of FP3 I made a change that I didn’t like very much, in the end I went back to the old bike with the same tires and managed to do 30.8. I’ve made a step in terms of confidence and feeling, but I think that tomorrow there will be a few riders who will be stronger and it will be a good fight.”