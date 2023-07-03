In a meeting not given before, the Venezuelan Amanda Dudamel, finalist of the 2022 edition of Miss Universe, and the Peruvian Janick Maceta, second finalist in the year 2020, met on the occasion of a campaign carried out by the jewelry company Pandora in Thailand .

The two beauty queens were summoned by the prestigious brand and portrayed the meeting in several photos that were later posted on the Peruvian model’s Instagram account. In them you could also see Jorge Chacón, a Chilean trans influencer, and the creator of digital content from the same country Kel.

The Peruvian and Venezuelan models came together thanks to the company Pandora. Photo: Twitter/AndreDani24

Amanda Dudamel and Janick Maceta: how did the fans react?

Immediately, the publication, in which the two Latino finalists of the famous annual beauty pageant are seen together, was filled with comments that emphasized the discontent generated by the fact that both participants did not wear the Miss Universe crown in their respective editions.

“What Miss Universe missed” or “the two true Miss Universe of her year” were some of the comments that could be seen under the postcards.

The followers of both models commented on the decisions made in Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram

What happened in the editions of Miss Universe in which Amanda Dudamel and Janick Maceta competed?

After winning Miss Venezuela 2021, Amanda Dudamel represented her country in the 2022 edition of Miss Universe on January 14, 2023, in which she rose as one of the great favorites of the contest and used her own designs. In the final stage, after being chosen in the top 5 of candidates, Amanda ended up occupying the position of first finalist, being the American R’Bonney Gabriel the winner.

For his part, Janick Maceta did the same after winning Miss Peru Universe 2020, becoming the official candidate of his nation. Looking to repeat the feat accomplished by Gladys Zender in 1957, Janick finished as second runner-up behind Brazilian Julia Gama and contest winner Andrea Meza, who represented Mexico.

