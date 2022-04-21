To mark the occasion, a Barbie doll will be released in the form of a Queen, and the palace will distribute a new portrait of the Queen with two white foals at Windsor Castle.

The doll wears an ivory dress and blue scarf adorned with miniature models of medals and ribbons.

The doll also wears a tiara similar to the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

The country’s government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending their best wishes to the Queen, Reuters reported.

Elizabeth has cut back most of her public duties this year due to health concerns, and will spend her birthday in Sandringham in Norfolk.

Her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate wrote on Twitter: “An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, the celebration is extraordinarily special as it is the Platinum Jubilee year of her reign.”

Elizabeth became Queen of Britain and more than a dozen other regions, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, while in Kenya on a world tour.

And he informed her of the death of her father, her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, after spending more than seven decades by her side.

When I came to the throne, Joseph Stalin ruled the Soviet Union, Mao Zedong ruled China, Harry Truman was president of the United States, and Winston Churchill was prime minister of Britain.