Midgar Studio joins Nacon Games, which already has a total of 15 development teams.

The video game industry continues its process of concentration away from the great movements led by Microsoft, with Activision Blizzard, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, with Bungie, from weeks ago. Thus, today we have learned of the acquisition of the creators of Edge of Eternity by Nacon Games

The also publishers of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong have taken over 100% of the capital of Midgar Studio thus seeking to continue its expansion plans with a talented team of specialists in role-playing adventures inspired by JPRG.

“Being creative and technically excellent at the same time is a challenge we like to be known for at Midgar Studio. We are very happy to join Nacon, who listen and understand what we are trying to achieve. With your support, we have the opportunity to fulfill our ambitions while retaining a lot of freedom“says Jeremy Zeler-Maury of Midgar Studio in a press release.

Midgar Studio is mainly known for Edge of Eternity, which arrives this week on consoles, an adventure signed by passionate JPRGs that guarantees an exciting story full of plot twists and heartbreaking moments, a magnificent fantasy world to explore, and epic battles with a unique and strategic turn-based combat system. You can delve deeper into the adventure by reading fellow Adrián Suárez’s impressions with Edge of Eternity.

Nacon Games has made several purchases in recent months, highlighting, for example, Ishtar Games, creators of Dead in Vinland and The Last Spell. The video game division Nacon Games now includes 15 development locations (10 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia), comprising nearly 600 staff, supported by a publishing team of 70 people.

More about: Edge of Eternity and Midgar Studio.