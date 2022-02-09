In 2021 theAprilia finally conquered the first podium in MotoGP thanks to Aleix Espargarò’s third place in the British Grand Prix, which ended behind Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, but ahead of his brother who owns the Honda. On the occasion, the Noale house was the best Italian bike at the finish line, ahead of the whole Ducati platoon.

The goal for 2022 is to continue the growth that Aprilia is approaching the top of its category tenth after tenth, performances that have convinced Maverick Vinales to embrace the project by joining the Noale house after his experiences with Suzuki and Yamaha.

Tomorrow at 11:00 am Aprilia will officially present the 2022 livery after having impressed in the Sepang tests, where both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales were consistently among the top of the class.