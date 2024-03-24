The Public Prosecution’s Criminal Information Center, “Wa’i”, explained, through a film published on social media, the penalty for the crime of organized begging.

The Center stated that, in accordance with Articles 476 and 477 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Crimes and Penal Code, anyone who directs the crime of organized begging who commits From an organized group of two or more people. The same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who brings people to the state to use them in the crime of organized begging.

Anyone who participates in the crime of organized begging shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding (3) three months and a fine not less than (5,000) five thousand dirhams, or by one of these two penalties. It is considered an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of the crime of organized begging is a guardian, guardian, or person charged with supervising Or takes care of the beggar or has direct authority over him.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and to publish all new and updated legislation in the country through the Criminal Media Center “Wa’i” and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of the law as a way of life.