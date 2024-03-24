The rankings at the end of the second round of the season, which ended with Canet's first Moto2 victory
Moto2 / Riders ranking after the 2024 Portuguese GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|31
|2
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|29
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|27
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|Boscoscuro
|26
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|25
|6
|Ai Ogura
|Boscoscuro
|24
|7
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|23
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|17
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|16
|10
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|16
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|13
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|11
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|9
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|4
|15
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|3
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|2
|17
|Senna Agius
|Kalex
|2
|18
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|1
|19
|Deniz Öncü
|Kalex
|1
Manufacturers Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Kalex
|45
|2
|Boscoscuro
|38
#Moto2 #Rider #Manufacturer #ranking #Portuguese
Leave a Reply