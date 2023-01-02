On January 2, Olesya Tolstukhina, a psychologist at the Doctor Nearby medical company, told Izvestia about five rules that will help her return to work after the January holidays painlessly.

The expert recommended not to forget about sleep and sleep off in the first three to four days. However, in the last days of rest, it is important to avoid nighttime activities so as not to break the regime.

Tolstukhina also noted the importance of healthy and wholesome food. She advised avoiding regular overeating so as not to create a load on the body.

“Cognitive functions are high-level brain processes; in a state of physical overload, the psyche minimizes thinking, since there simply aren’t enough resources for it,” the psychologist explained.

In addition, the specialist recalled the need for moderate alcohol consumption. According to her, such drinks destabilize the nervous system and body.

The fourth rule Tolstukhina called physical activity in the fresh air, which will help to have fun and get oxygen, dispersing the blood flow.

It is also important to spend more time with loved ones. According to the expert, comfortable communication with dear people is the best way to charge with positive.

“By having fun at will and going into self-care mode, you will have the opportunity to go to work with a positive. Of course, it will not do without a period of development, when the brain will need to update the usual neural pathways of activity, but this will come from a state of fullness, not exhaustion, ”concluded Tolstukhina.

On December 28, psychologist, Gestalt therapist Anna Devyatka said that analyzing the past year and summing up its results can make a person feel worthless and lead to depressive moods.

The psychologist advised before the New Year not to try to “jump over your head” and have time to finish all the work, as this is fraught with emotional burnout.

The January holidays this time will last eight days. Russians will begin to rest on December 31, since in 2022 it falls on Saturday.