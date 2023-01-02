The watcher returns

* The announcement, which was published on the official pages of the federation, stated: “The artist Kazem El-Saher and the artist Rahma Riyad Ahmed will revive the opening ceremony of the 25th edition of the Gulf Championship 25, which is hosted by Basra from the sixth to the 19th of this month.“.

* And the governor of Basra, Asaad Al-Eidani, had confirmed earlier, according to the Iraqi News Agency, that Al-Saher and Riyadh would open the 25th Gulf Championship..

Basra is getting ready

* The governor of Basra also announced the suspension of official working hours in the province for Mondays and Tuesdays, in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, in which it was stated that “this came to complete preparations for the 25th Gulf Championship.”“.

* And the former Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, Adnan Darjal, had submitted, in June 2021, an official invitation to the artist, Kazem Al-Saher, who resides abroad, in order to participate in the opening or closing ceremony of the Gulf Championship 25, according to the text of the invitation. .

* And the invitation letter addressed to Al-Saher stated: “Your honorable presence will contribute to the success of the tournament’s activities, and the impact it has on the hearts of the Iraqi and Arab audiences.”“.

* The Iraqi masses are awaiting the return of Kazem Al-Saher to Iraq, after an absence of 11 years, since his last visit with UNICEF, and before that his absence for 14 years..

* Thus, Al-Saher will sing for the first time in his country in 25 years, that is, the end of the nineties, which is the date of his departure from Iraq..

* Immediately after the announcement of Al-Saher’s attendance at the opening ceremony, Iraqi and Arab social networking sites were buzzing with the news, as the well-known Iraqi artist is widely known in various Arab countries. .

* It is noteworthy that the Gulf Cup Football Championship, in its twenty-fifth edition, will be attended by the teams of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as the teams of Iraq and Yemen. .

* This will be the second time that Iraq will host the Arab Gulf Cup Football Championship, after hosting the first in 1979, for the tournament in its fifth edition in the capital, Baghdad, which was crowned by the Iraqi national team at that time. .