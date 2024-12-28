The PSOE has demanded this Saturday that a sanctioning file be initiated against Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara for “insulting” Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, in a message in X where he calls her “beard.”

According to socialist sources, the judge, who has already been investigated on previous occasions for messages on this social network in which he would have called “psychopath” to the chief executivePedro Sánchez, and for the possible commission of infractions related to the exercise of activities incompatible with the position of judge (all of them archived cases), has “again attacked the president and his family.”

“Today we find ourselves facing a new episode regrettable lack of respect by a member of the judiciary”, who “has once again exceeded the limits of decency by insulting the president’s wife, Begoña Gómez”.

For the PSOE, “this type of behavior is not only disrespectful, but undermine public confidence in judicial institutions”.

They emphasize that “respect and impartiality are the pillars on which the conduct of any judge should be based” and they consider that when a magistrate “uses his position to attack in a personal and vindictive way those who do not share his vision, he not only damages the individuals, but the entire institution.” that it represents”.

Therefore, they demand disciplinary measures against Ruiz de Lara “to guarantee that all members of the judiciary act with the highest standards of professionalism and respect” since, according to sources, “justice must serve citizens, not personal interests or political attacks.”