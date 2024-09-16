Black Myth Wukong was one of the big hits on PC and PS5 in August. The game sold a lot right away and still has room to grow, perhaps also thanks to a DLC/expansion (which was confirmed by an investor). In this regard, an analyst working in China had his say on the matter.
Let’s talk about Daniel Camilo, who quotes “a very reliable source first-hand” with whom he was able to speak.
Black Myth Wukong DLC and Sales Rumor
According to Camilo, the new content for the Chinese action game is expected for Chinese New Year 2025meaning the DLC should be released in January. It’s a release in the near future, so it’s plausible that it won’t be a particularly massive content. The analyst says that plans can always change, so we’re the first to suggest taking everything with a pinch of salt.
Then, Camilo indicates that Black Myth Wukong would have sold about 20 million copies: the most recent data estimated around 18 million units. According to the analyst, however, only 20% (or less) of users will purchase the additional content. According to him, the reasons are linked to the fact that 70% of sales come from China and many of these users bought the game out of national pride, but in a few months this feeling will have died down.
Furthermore, he believes that the game is too difficult and that at least a few million of the buyers aren’t actually hardcore gamers. In other words, they won’t care about the DLC because they’ll probably barely finish the base game.
Obviously this is a mix of analysis and personal considerations of Camilo. Let’s also remember that Black Myth: Wukong aims to sell 30 million copies.
