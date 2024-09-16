Let’s talk about Daniel Camilo, who quotes “a very reliable source first-hand” with whom he was able to speak.

Black Myth Wukong was one of the big hits on PC and PS5 in August. The game sold a lot right away and still has room to grow, perhaps also thanks to a DLC /expansion (which was confirmed by an investor). In this regard, an analyst working in China had his say on the matter.

Black Myth Wukong DLC ​​and Sales Rumor

According to Camilo, the new content for the Chinese action game is expected for Chinese New Year 2025meaning the DLC should be released in January. It’s a release in the near future, so it’s plausible that it won’t be a particularly massive content. The analyst says that plans can always change, so we’re the first to suggest taking everything with a pinch of salt.

Then, Camilo indicates that Black Myth Wukong would have sold about 20 million copies: the most recent data estimated around 18 million units. According to the analyst, however, only 20% (or less) of users will purchase the additional content. According to him, the reasons are linked to the fact that 70% of sales come from China and many of these users bought the game out of national pride, but in a few months this feeling will have died down.

Furthermore, he believes that the game is too difficult and that at least a few million of the buyers aren’t actually hardcore gamers. In other words, they won’t care about the DLC because they’ll probably barely finish the base game.

Obviously this is a mix of analysis and personal considerations of Camilo. Let’s also remember that Black Myth: Wukong aims to sell 30 million copies.