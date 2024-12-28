The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, attended this Saturday to a charity football matchto benefit the Aless Lequio Foundation, to fight against childhood and youth cancer.

The Madrid president has put on a blue shirt to play football and has gone to the Fernando Torres stadium in Fuenlabrada to support the Foundation that remembers Ana Obregón’s deceased son.

The actress and television presenter has also been at that meeting and, together with the Madrid president, Both have been in charge of giving the kick-off to the match.

Ayuso’s goal is to support this charity that funds medical research projects and clinical trials for the cure of Ewing sarcoma and other childhood and adolescent cancers.

between the hundreds of familiar faces who also participated in this meeting were the actors Jorge Sanz and Daniel Guzmán; the comedians José Mota and Josema Yuste; former athletes like Fernando Llorente, Iván Zamorano or Amavisca.

The Aless Lequio Foundation is chaired by the presenter and actress Ana García Obregón, mother of Aless Lequio. His son died on May 13, 2020 at the age of 27. as a result of cancer.