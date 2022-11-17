THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, November 17, 2022, 13:31



The PSOE knocked down an amendment presented by Podemos to extend the Murcia tramway to the Carmen neighborhood. In the Budget Commission of the Congress this Thursday morning, the Socialists voted against, together with Bildu, the Canary Islands Coalition and ERC, this partial amendment in which 20 million of the accounts were requested so that the regional government could expand the line to the Carmen intermodal station.

The final result was 15 votes in favor and 17 ‘no’. They voted ‘yes’, together with Podemos, PP, Ciudadanos and Junts. Vox deputies were present but did not participate in the vote. In addition, the commission also rejected this Thursday another motion to extend the tram to the district of El Palmar.

Javier Sánchez Serna, deputy for Podemos in Congress and promoter of this amendment, harshly charged against the PSRM after the result was known: «Today the Murcian socialists have written one of the saddest pages in their history in Murcia by voting against the extension of the tramway to Carmen». Sánchez Serna maintained that the expansion of the tramway is “a historical claim of the southern neighborhoods.”

Sánchez Serna described as “unjustifiable” the actions in recent weeks of the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and the general secretary of the Murcian socialists, José Vélez. “At the key moment, when it was most necessary to row all together, they torpedoed our amendment to score the goal of a future agreement with the Ministry of Transport to expand the tram that is nothing more than an electoral announcement,” they said.

From the purple formation they assure that, after the rejection of their proposal, the agreement proposed by the Socialists “will not have financing in 2023 and will depend on the will of the next government of Spain.” In this sense, Sánchez Serna recalled the precedent of the agreement for the burying of the AVE signed by the regional government, the Murcia City Council and the Ministry of Transport “which was signed in 2006 and whose execution remains unfinished 16 years later.”

The PSOE explains itself



The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, explained that the City Council is “in contact with the Ministry of Transport with the aim of obtaining financing in accordance with the city, so that significant money arrives to be able to undertake a project that is necessary and that this government team is clear that it must move forward ».

The national deputy of the PSOE Marisol Sánchez Jódar also responded to the criticism of Podemos, who lamented the attitude of the party: “It seems to want to be in the Government and the opposition at the same time.” «Infrastructures of this type are being carried out in other parts despite the fact that they were not part of the general State budget. We have been working for a long time to expand the tramway and Unidas Podemos knows it, that is why they have introduced this amendment to score the goal, “she explained.

In fact, Jódar assured that “the Ministry has its own funds to materialize it without the need for a specific heading to appear in the Budgets.” “I know that the Government Delegation is working with the main actors. More details about the financing formula will not be given until everything is more advanced », he concluded.

For his part, Murcia Senator Miguel Sánchez, from Ciudadanos, stressed that his party voted in favor and announced that it will also take this amendment to the Senate, since Podemos does not have its own group in the chamber.