Culiacán.- The Tomateros from Culiacán could not remove the hegemony of Naranjeros from Hermosillo during this campaign, after tonight they fell by bulging scoreboard from 2-9, thus losing the series (penultimate) of the first round of the 22-23 campaign of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League (LAMP).

The Tomateros have not been able to beat the orange trees during this campaign, since the Sonorans have record (5-0) against the Guindas, and the five victories have been in Culiacán. Tomateros will look for the honor this Thursday to avoid a second sweep against Hermosillo in a little less than a month at home.

The Naranjeros only needed two episodes to keep the game and the series, since they put together a couple of juicy bunches, the first of four runs in the fifth roll, while in the eighth they scored five times.

The game remained scoreless until the culichi defense missed a throw to first base, which allowed Hermosillo to score the pool at the feet of Ramón Mendoza. The damage didn’t stop there, as José Cardona hit a three-run homer to give Hermosillo a 0-4 lead.

tomato trees he took off the shutout in the sixth, when Guadalupe Chávez and Sebastián Elizalde produced with singles to make the score 2-4.

Hermosillo scored five in the eighth to secure victory, there the unstoppable producers of Luis Cruz, Julián León, Ramón Mendoza and Irving López stood out. The winning pitcher was Wilmer Ríos (3-2) and Ricardo Estrada (2-2) lost. This Thursday the series will culminate in Culiacán (7:05 p.m.) with the pitch duel between Touki Toussaint and Kurt Heyer.