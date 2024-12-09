The PSOE discards the question of trust that Puigdemont requests and frames it in its strategy for negotiating the Budgets

The PSOE blames Carles Puigdemont’s unchecking this Monday by asking Pedro Sáanchez for a question of confidence as a negotiating strategy with the Government in view of the next General State Budgets. The socialists, who are avoiding a direct clash with the Junts leader for the moment, have ruled out that question of trust and have asked all groups to focus on improving people’s lives.

“Pedro Sánchez and the entire Government are trustworthy. We are in Budget negotiations and those negotiations must be respected. I ask everyone not to get distracted from the policies that improve people’s lives,” said Enma López, new Secretary of Economy of the PSOE, this Monday.

The Government recalls that the mechanism of the motion of confidence is “very valued” and that it is the responsibility of the president to submit to it. And they are convinced that the rest of the parliamentary partners of the Executive do not support the step taken by Junts.

They think in the Moncloa that, as has happened on other occasions, Puigdemont is trying to carry out a “demonstration of force” with Pedro Sánchez in the midst of negotiations to carry out not only the General State Budgets but also an agreement for the transfer of competencies in migration management.

Carles Puigdemont has claimed this Monday a question of trust in Pedro Sánchez, after ensuring that the Government has failed to comply with the investiture agreement signed with Junts. The independence leader has appeared from Brussels just over a year after that agreement, where he has given a very unoptimistic assessment. “The progress is scarce, the lack of coordination between what is being addressed in Switzerland and the Government’s practice is very worrying,” said Puigdemont, who summarized by ensuring that the trust between the bloc that provided the majority “has been broken.”

Puigdemont asks Sánchez to submit to a question of trust in Congress: “He is not trustworthy”

Submitting to a question of trust is a power that only belongs to the President of the Government and that Junts has no way of forcing. However, Puigdemont has assured that Junts has registered a motion to ask Sánchez to once again request the agreement of Congress with the aim of opening a debate on the trust of the groups that already showed him support in September 2023.