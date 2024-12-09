The municipality of Karrantzain Bizkaiaheld a popular consultation this Sunday that concluded with the elimination of bullfights in the patron saint festivities of September.

In this process, he has participated 25% of residents who requested the right to vote in the referendum. As published Radio Nerviónthe mayor, Raul Palaciohas confirmed that “596 people have voted. 252 votes in favor of the bulls and 343 votes against”.

The consultation is binding and puts an end to the favorable trend which was consummated in 2013, when the inhabitants of Karrantza also went to vote. On this occasion, the polls were open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.an interval in which 2,000 registered citizens over 16 years old They had the opportunity to decide on this issue.

Thus, the voters had to answer the question of whether they wanted the bullfight to be maintained in the patron saint festivities, an answer that was mostly negative and that from now on establishes that this “activity” will not return to the celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Good Success.