Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 13 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 13 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will have to try to be rather cautious especially if you interact with people who normally make you nervous. Greater transparency will be needed, especially in relationships with friends.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you are trying to change some things in your life and get out of the usual routine, but there are “forces” that oppose these changes.

Twins

Dear Gemini, at this moment you should try to relax a little, allowing yourself some moments of pure leisure. There will also be those who plan a trip abroad for a change of scenery.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you will have to be especially careful about heated discussions that could arise in the family due to a difference of opinion. At this moment it would be better to try to leverage diplomacy.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, January 13, 2024, the day will be quite profitable especially if you have a work collaboration at stake that is proving to be truly profitable. You certainly won't lack the spirit of initiative.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are now starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, after a particularly stressful period in which there were moments of pure tension. You are finally rediscovering the will and desire to get back into the game and become masters of your life again.

Balance

Dear Libra, at this moment you only feel the desire to keep away from your life all those people who you consider “toxic” and who make you particularly nervous.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, serenity is finally returning to the family environment and this makes you more optimistic and confident. In the last few weeks you have been a bit nervous and irritable.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you often tend to give up some opportunities just for fear of failure. With these stars you will have to try to bring out your resourcefulness and your stimuli.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, this is a very fertile period especially for those who have to conclude an interesting deal, which could be a sale or a work agreement.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 13 January 2024), you will be quite magnetic and fascinating. This aspect will be noticed especially by the people around you. There are many chances of running into a person who will make your heart beat.

Fish

Dear Pisces, from the point of view of the stars this is a moment marked by a certain nervousness and strong internal tension.

