Two years after its launch, the PS5 is finally meeting user expectations. After it was announced a couple of months ago that Sony would improve the production and distribution of the console, this piece of hardware managed to position itself at the top of sales in the United States in September. According to The NPD Ground, an organization that is responsible for sharing information related to the sale of hardware and software in the United States, the PlayStation managed to position itself in first place in unit sales and money generation in this country. US NPD HARDWARE – Nintendo Switch ranked 2nd in unit sales among hardware platforms in the month, while Xbox Series placed 2nd in dollar sales. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 21, 2022 For its part, the Nintendo Switch took second place in unit sales, while the Xbox Series X|S took second place in money generation. This is the second consecutive time that this has happened in the United States market, and considering the improvement in the distribution of PS5, it will not be the last time we see something like this. On related topics, these were the best-selling games for September.



Editor’s Note: Although Sony’s expectations regarding PS5 sales may not yet be met, this is great news for the company, and shows that its efforts to make the console more available are having positive results. Via: Mat Piscatella.The post The PS5 was the best-selling console in September first appeared on Atomix.

