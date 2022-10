Stephen Bannon (right), former adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrives at the New York State Supreme Court for a hearing, October 4, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A federal court in Washington (USA) on Friday sentenced Steve Bannon, a former aide to former US President Donald Trump, to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with the legislative committee investigating the Capitol invasion. on January 6, 2021.

Judge Carl Nichols also accepted the US prosecutor’s request for Bannon to pay a fine, but reduced the amount to US$6,500 (equivalent to R$33,000 at the current exchange rate) – the Justice Department was asking for the payment of US$6,500. $ 200 thousand (equivalent to R$ 1 million at the current exchange rate).