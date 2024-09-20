In reality there is no certainty that the two facts are related, but the coincidence is too big not to associate them, given that everyone took it for granted that see the PlayStation version at the fair . Moreover, the game was removed on the same day the lawsuit was announced.

The effects of Nintendo’s lawsuit against Pocketpair are probably starting to show: the PS5 version of Palworld has in fact disappeared from the list of games present at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 . We are talking about the official list prepared by CESA, the organizing body, therefore definitely reliable.

A controversial situation

The hypothesis is that Pocketpair might even have to block the possible launch of the PS5 version until the situation with Nintendo is clarified, but for now nothing is certain and the situation is still in flux, considering that no announcement had been made, apart from a few winks from the development team to those who asked about the game’s presence at the fair.

Pocketpair is an independent development studio based in Tokyo. Palworld is not their first game, but it is certainly their most successful, with millions of copies sold on Steam and millions of players on Game Pass. Known as the “Pokémon with guns”, it immediately attracted the attention of fans of The Pokémon Company series, who pointed out the many similarities with the same, hoping for a complaint for plagiarism.

Nintendo’s complaint concerns some registered patents, however, so it should have nothing to do with the appearance of the pals, the protagonists of Palworld.