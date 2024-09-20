The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Women (FEM) of Ciudad Juárez has confirmed that Lizeth Abril14 years old, died of asphyxiation by strangulationaccording to the results of the necropsy official. The report also notes that no sexual assault was detected, although the motive for the crime is unknown. The minor’s body was identified by relatives and will be handed over to her family for burial.

Lizeth disappeared on September 6 in the Parajes de San José neighborhoodin Ciudad Juarez, ChihuahuaShe was wearing the school uniform of Technical Secondary School number 93: a white blouse, navy blue pants and a black jacket. For more than 10 days, her family and the authorities searched for her until unfortunately His body was found this Wednesday, September 18, buried in the courtyard of a house.

Lizeth’s alleged murderer is captured

The investigation led to the Arrest of Armando LC, a 70-year-old manwho was at the home where the victim was discovered Lizeth’s body. So far, no formal charges have been filed against him for the homicideand it is expected that the investigations will continue to clarify his possible involvement in this terrible crime.