Starring Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), the new video, from duration of seven minutes shows off some of the show’s major props, including Mike and Eleven’s letters, as well as some of the creepy Upside Down sets. As mentioned, nothing has been revealed about season five, but fans have spotted a potential Easter egg: the number eight on Lucas’ basketball kit is actually a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

In the long list of Geeked presentations, Netflix also showed a long trailer behind the scenes of Stranger Things Season 5 (which we remember will be the final one). The video lasts over 7 minutes and shows… in reality practically nothing, as far as the next season is concerned.

Fans Have Their Own Theories About This Stranger Things Season 5 Video

Fans of the series – via YouTube – are however discussing the details of this Behind the Scenes video, saying that while it is true that it does not show real details of the fifth season, there might be something going on.

Some are actually saying that if they are actually on the production sets of Stranger Things Season 5 but everything we see is related to Season 1, Season 2 and Season 3, it is possible that the next season is actually related to the time travel, or that there will be lots of flashbacks that the old sets require. Of course one option is that this video is simply a tribute to the show in its entirety.

For now I am all speculation and we just have to wait for the arrival of the series or even just a more substantial presentation.

Back in July, we were also told that making Stranger Things 5 ​​is like making eight movies all at once.