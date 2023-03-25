Friday, March 24, 2023, 6:14 p.m.



| Updated 10:20 p.m.



Orihuela, the alpha of the life of Miguel Hernández, has once again hosted the massive and popular outing of the Senda del Poeta. Hundreds of hikers left at the stroke of noon on their way to that omega, that tribute of tricolor flowers in which on Sunday the poet of the town will be remembered. There, in the Alicante cemetery, where his mortal remains have rested for 81 years.

An edition that this year has been even more special, since the test promoted by the Valencian Youth Council (IVAJ), once again had its starting signal in the Rincón Hernandiano after three years of hiatus due to the pandemic.

An occasion that the City Council did not want to miss to recognize, on the one hand, the workers of the Orihuela Cultural municipal company for their courage when draining water from the House-Museum during the harshest moments of La Dana, and, on the other, the journalist, professor and honorary president of the Miguel Hernández Cultural Association, Francisco Esteve, recognized ‘hiker of the year’ for his role in 2010 in founding this walk in honor of the ‘most illustrious neighbor of Orihuela’, has described the vice mayor, José Aix.

“I am convinced that it is in you, among the youngest, where we find the most authentic, most vibrant Miguel and it is you who guarantee the survival of his human and poetic legacy”, added Aix.

For her part, the Councilor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, has congratulated the winners, and with special affection for those in charge of “safeguarding and recovering the rich artistic and cultural heritage damaged after the DANA of 2019”, she said excitedly to the workers of Cultural Orihuela.

The first stage of the Senda del Poeta ends in Albatera. Tomorrow, Saturday, the hikers will cover the distance between Albatera and Elche and, on Sunday, they will arrive at the tomb of Miguel Hernández, where the final act of this edition will take place. This activity is organized by the IVAJ in collaboration with the town halls through which the route runs and the Alicante Provincial Council.